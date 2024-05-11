33.9 C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
CAA delegation to land in Brussels seeking lifting of EU flight ban

A high-level government delegation, led by the Secretary of Aviation and including Deputy DG CAA and other officials, will travel to Brussels on Sunday to attend a meeting of the European Safety Agency’s (EASA) Safety Review Board on May 14.

The delegation will present reports on the audit of civil aviation and PIA’s key departments, which have been prepared in accordance with international standards.

Pakistan’s civil aviation has already achieved success in the Universal Security Audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The delegation is expected to discuss the possibility of lifting ban on Pakistani airlines, including PIA, from flying to Europe and the UK, following a successful assessment by EASA.

Sources within Civil Aviation Authority have expressed optimism about the outcome of the meeting.

CAA sources said that a successful outcome from this meeting could result in resumption  of PIA and other Pakistani airlines’ flights to Europe and the UK.

Earlier, it was reported that PIA is gearing up to restore its flight operations to Paris next month.

Speaking to a delegation of the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists in Islamabad, PIA Chairman Abdullah Hafiz revealed that the national carrier is expected to receive the long-awaited safety approval from the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) this month.

“As soon as we get the clearance, we will initiate flights to Paris by June, followed by the resumption of direct flights from Pakistan to Britain’s Heathrow Airport on August 14,” Hafiz stated confidently.

