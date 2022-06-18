CAA directs airlines to ensure wheelchairs for elderly passengers

KARACHI: In an attempt to facilitate the aged travellers, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed airlines to ensure provision of the wheelchair to the elderly passengers, ARY NEWS reported.

The CAA has issued the directives to all airlines in general and particularly to those operating from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The handout said that wheelchairs and strollers should be ensured near boarding counters and elderly passengers should be provided with all facilities.

“The staff appointed to deal with the aged travellers should be polite,” it said.

The CAA is involved in improving traveling facilities at nationwide airports and in one such decision recently, the authority decided to convert all Pakistan International Airports to solar power in phases.

According to details, the aviation authority has decided to switch Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to solar energy and has directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility plan in this connection.

Read More: SINDH’S PLAN TO PROVIDE SOLAR POWER SUPPLY TO 0.2MN HOUSES NEARS COMPLETION

DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza said the solar energy project will save millions of rupees in terms of expenditure.

“CAA is working on a plan to switch Karachi airport to solar energy,” he said, adding that country’s other international airports would be converted into solar power in second phase.

Comments