CAA employee returns lost bag to its owner

KARACHI: In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official on Wednesday returned a lost bag to a passenger at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the aviation authority’s spokesman, the lady passenger named Khurshid Begum, was travelling from Islamabad to London on an early morning British Airways flight on 8th April 2024 and forgot her bag at the aviation counter.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Fond Departures department.

The bag contained 8 tola Gold, Rs. 100,000/-, Ladies suites and other items, with a total value of approximately Rs. 20,00,000.

Later on, the Airport Manager’s office returned the bag to the rightful owner.

The passenger expressed his gratitude to the airport management for their honesty and diligent efforts in successfully retrieving his lost baggage in such a short time.

