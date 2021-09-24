Friday, September 24, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Salah Uddin

CAA extends travel SOPs for inbound passengers till Oct 31

test

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for inbound passengers till October 31.

According to a notification, a ban on travel to Pakistan from Category C countries will remain in place with exception for passengers having a no-objection certificate (NOC) of the aviation regulator.

ALSO READ: IN TIT FOR TAT MOVE, CAA RESTRICTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS OF KUWAITI AIRLINES

The Category C countries include Iran, Iraq, Ethiopia, Thailand, and South Africa.

Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan,” according to the CAA notification. These countries include Australia, China, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

ALSO READ: CAA DECIDES TO ESTABLISH NEW CONTROL TOWER, FIRE STATION AT KARACHI AIRPORT

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travelers from these countries coming to Pakistan will require a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

Salah Uddin

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.