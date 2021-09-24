CAA extends travel SOPs for inbound passengers till Oct 31

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for inbound passengers till October 31.

According to a notification, a ban on travel to Pakistan from Category C countries will remain in place with exception for passengers having a no-objection certificate (NOC) of the aviation regulator.

ALSO READ: IN TIT FOR TAT MOVE, CAA RESTRICTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS OF KUWAITI AIRLINES

The Category C countries include Iran, Iraq, Ethiopia, Thailand, and South Africa.

Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan,” according to the CAA notification. These countries include Australia, China, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

ALSO READ: CAA DECIDES TO ESTABLISH NEW CONTROL TOWER, FIRE STATION AT KARACHI AIRPORT

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travelers from these countries coming to Pakistan will require a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.