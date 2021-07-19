CAA issues fresh Covid-19 SOPs for domestic flights

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Director Air Transport of the CAA, Irfan Sabir, issued a notification of the fresh Covid-19 SOPs, announcing that they would remain effective from July 20 to October 31.

Under the SOPs, protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the passengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport.

All passengers would be bound to wear masks during the entire flight. The airline will provide masks and sanitizer to passengers if they don’t have them, according to new SOPs.

The plane would be disinfected before departure and the crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits during the flight.

On June 24, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA according to which all Pakistani nationals may return country from Category C countries up to July 15