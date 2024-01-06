CAA intensifies airport screening after alert on new Covid variant

In response to the escalating surge of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 cases globally, the authorities have strict screening of international passengers at airports, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has implemented measures to test two percent of passengers on all international flights.

Following the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the CAA spokesperson confirmed that the authorities have initiated comprehensive corona screening for passengers at all major airports in the country.

The CAA spokesperson stated that two percent of the passengers from each flight will undergo a rapid antigen test, while the fumigation in passenger lounges will be conducted at least once a day, as directed by the NCOC.

The spokesperson added that the Border Health Services officials at the airports were instructed to provide all the possible support to the passengers.

Last year, World Health Organization (WHO) officials recommended that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights after the surge of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States.

In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant was detected in small but growing numbers, WHO and Europe officials said at a press briefing.

Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, adding: “This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission”.

XBB.1.5 – the most transmissible Omicron subvariant detected so far – accounted for 27.6% of COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 7, health officials have said.