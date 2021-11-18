CAA introduces app to facilitate passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced an Android app to facilitate passengers and other stakeholders.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the purpose of introducing the app is to help the public and other aviation stakeholders to voluntarily report any incident, problem or irregularity they face.

The CAA said that the platform has been introduced in the form of an app to facilitate the passengers and the stakeholders.

Passengers can report air travel or any kind of incident at the app. The complainant will be able to provide evidence in the form of files and photographs while uploading his or her statement.

The Aviation Authority warns that it is strictly adhering to the zero-tolerance policy on violations of rules and regulations designed to protect passengers and other stakeholders.

