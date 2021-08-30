CAA issues fresh travel advisory for 15 C-category countries

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a fresh travel advisory, maintaining restrictions on travelers from countries in the C-category list, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued from the CAA, the travelers from the countries on the list will have to obtain prior approval before leaving for Pakistan as the restrictions have been extended until September 30.

Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, and South Africa are among the 15 countries that are included in the C-category. The travelers from categories A and B will be bound to carry a PCR test report conducted 72 hours before the flight while they would also have to implement the quarantine rule on their arrival.

On August 14, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries including India from Category C.

Pakistan has lifted travel restrictions on incoming passengers from 11 countries including India, Argentina, Bhutan, Maldives and Brazil. However, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Nepal are among 11 countries that are still listed in Category C.

According to the aviation authority, Pakistani citizens will be allowed to travel back home from Category C countries, however, they will have to undergo COVID-19 tests 72 hours prior to the departure.

The new travel advisory will be effective up to August 31, added the CAA spokesperson.