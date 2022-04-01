CAA issues fresh travel advisory, lifts facemask’s restriction

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued fresh travel advisory, lifting restriction to wear facemask during domestic flights, ARY NEWS reported.

The CAA guidelines for the air travel lifted the restriction on face mask besides also allowing people aged above 15-year-old to travel in the domestic flights after COVID vaccination.

Children aged 12-year-old and above will be allowed to travel to Pakistan after receiving COVID vaccination under fresh travel advisory while those below the age could travel without the vaccination.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan in February 2022 ordered to lift restrictions over on-flight meal services for domestic flights only, international flights will function under the same regulations.

According to a statement released by the CAA, domestic flights will now be permitted to provide passengers with food and beverages. But the service has only been unbanned for domestic flights.

The in-flight eatery services were suspended for domestic and international flights, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The domestic passenger will be able to get the onboard food services from March 1, 2022.

Along with the notification to un-ban on-flight meal services, the PCAA has also ordered all local and international airlines to follow covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

