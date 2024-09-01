CAA issues new guidelines regarding passengers boarding

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has implemented new guidelines to address passenger complaints regarding boarding issues related to Passenger Name Record (PNR), ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a recent guidelines, the CAA has decided that no passenger will be denied boarding due to disagreements in PNR at the time of ticket booking and travel.

The CAA took the decision after multiple complaints from passengers who were denied boarding because their PNR details differed between booking and travel.

The CAA has issued directives to all airlines to ensure that passengers are not stopped from boarding on the basis of PNR discrepancies.

According to the CAA’s guidelines, airlines are now required to strictly adhere to this directive. The CAA has also mandated that airlines update their PNR policies on their websites, ensuring transparency and preventing future inconveniences for passengers.

Additionally, travel agents have been instructed to comply with these policies during the booking process, thereby reducing the likelihood of passengers facing issues at the time of boarding.