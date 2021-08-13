CAA Karachi office hangs caution notice for passersby after wall collapse

KARACHI: A wall of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) office has collapsed on Thursday after being shabby for a long time but no life or monetary losses resulted as per reports so far, ARY News learned.

The CAA has pasted caution notices on its walls after the incident to warn people walking by the office as the structure is shabby and old.

More parts of the decrepit building of CAA office, contiguous to the residential colony, are expected to crumble, the caution says.

It has been advised to the passersby to exercise caution while walking by the old wall, the notice says.

A source inside the the CAA office confirmed to ARY News that it is due to the years without renovation that the wall fell down.

Building collapses in Kandhkot, leaves one dead, five injured

It may be noted that building collapses and caving in is not a new incident as just earlier this month in another part of Sindh, a double-storey building caved in the marketplace of Kandhkot, in Kashmore district, leaving a man dead and five others injured.

A dilapidated building collapsed in Shahi Bazaar of Kandhkot this morning, which was resulted in death of at least one person, while five others said to be injured in the incident.

“Scores of persons said to be under the debris as relief workers were trying to retrieve the people trapped under the building’s rubble.