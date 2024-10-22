CAA officers seek promotions

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Officers Association has sought departmental promotions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details the CAA officers chairman, Zareen Gul Durrani in a letter penned to the concerned authorities highlighted the issue of the delay in departmental promotions.

The letter highlights that many officers within the Civil Aviation Authority are still awaiting promotions.

The letter further stated that, to date, no Departmental Promotion Committee has been formed for CAA officers. It also mentioned that the promotion process in the CAA has been moving at a slow pace, causing concern.

The CAA officers’ association chairman has urged higher authorities to immediately announce the Departmental Promotion Committee.

Earlier, the federal government appointed Nadir Shafi Dar as permanent DG CAA.

As per details, Nadir Shafi was appointed the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority for three years.

The Aviation Ministry issued notification of appointing Nadir Shafi Dar as DG Civil Aviation Authority permanently, Earlier, Dar was working as the acting DG Civil Aviation Authority.

Dar is an expert in the field of aviation and he has also rendered his services as DG Regulatory.