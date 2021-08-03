CAA offloads unvaccinated passengers at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: As many as 110 passengers were offloaded from their scheduled flights to Karachi and Lahore at Islamabad International airport by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for not having their proof of vaccination amid the rise of Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

With people still reluctant from getting themselves vaccinated against the global pandemic on the rise in its fourth Covid wave, the government has begun implementing its SOPs one of which is to restrict traveling via flights without Covid vaccination certificates.

The Islamabad airport manager Adnan Khan said that the passengers were dislodged over failing to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

He said that Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) task force is active at the airport and no one will be allowed to fly across the country without the vaccination certificate.

It is to be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to make the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for travelling through domestic flights from August 01.

The NCOC which is overseeing Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 had asked citizens to get vaccinated by July 31 to avoid any inconvenience.