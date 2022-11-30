CAA introduces new queue system at major airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday introduced new queue system at Karachi and other major airports of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the civil aviation authority has introduced the new zigzag and snake lanes at Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad airports.

This new upgradation will facilitate the passengers to easily go through the boarding and immigration process.

The passengers also appreciated measures taken by CAA to make the immigration, check-in and boarding process easy and efficient.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority revised travel advisory for domestic and international flights.

“Wearing face masks onboard domestic and international flights no longer mandatory, but still preferable,” The Civil Aviation Authority said in a post shared on its official Twitter handle.

