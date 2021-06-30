CAA porter returns lost bag carrying cash to its owner

KARACHI: In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official on Wednesday returned a lost bag and currency to a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the aviation authority’s spokesman, the passenger forgot her bag at the washroom of Karachi airport.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Reportedly, the passenger identified as Neha Ahmed travelled from Karachi to Lahore on a private airline’s domestic flight on June 12 when she forgot her bag at Jinnah airport’s washroom.

The purse, according to the reports, carried total cash of over Rs160,000 including foreign and local currency, which the porter returned after locating her.

The porters after finding the passenger’s wallet reported it to CAA authorities who located the passenger and returned it to her.

Earlier in the ongoing month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff had returned a lost bag that carried more than Rs125,000 to the passenger.

As per details, a passenger had flown in today from London to Lahore via international airlines but unfortunately lost the bag. The CAA staff deputed on duty at the airport lounge found the bag and handed it over to their in-charge.