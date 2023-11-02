32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 3, 2023
CAA suspends aircraft refueling at Nawab Shah airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended the refueling facility for aircrafts at Nawab Shah airport, ARY News reported.

According to CAA notification, the aircrafts have been informed to carry extra fuel amid the suspension of the refueling facility at Nawab Shah airport.

The direction issued by the CAA stated that the refueling facility would remain suspended for the next three months.

Earlier, in a significant development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday decided to construct a ‘state-of-the-art’ air traffic control (ATC) tower at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

During a board meeting convened in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved crucial decisions geared towards improving airport infrastructure and safety measures.

The authority has decided to construct a world-class Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and a Rescue Fire Fighting (RFF) complex at Jinnah International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to divide the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a nine-member committee was established.

The committee will be responsible to transfer the current assets and funds to these two organizations as well as oversee the transfer of employees, records, offices, and furniture. Additionally, the committee will have the authority to distribute machinery, vehicles, and funds.

