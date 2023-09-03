CAA takes major step to enhance security at major airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken major steps to enhance security measures at the major airports and decided to install 29 modern baggage scanning machines, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that 29 modern baggage scanning machines will be installed at all major airports by November 29 to enhance security measures to international standards.

Additionally, more than 30 walk through gates will be installed by the aviation authority. The authority will issue tenders for the purchases of the new walk through gates.

Under the upgradation plan, 20 walk through gates will be installed at all airports while the remaining 10 gates will be kept in a spare.

On August 31, the state-of-the-art baggage scanning machine was installed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott inaugurated the scanning machine at the airport and attended a ceremony in this regard.

Passengers travelling to the UK will now benefit from the advanced capabilities of this state-of-the-art scanning machine, which will efficiently and comprehensively scan their baggage for enhanced security.

After Karachi, a state-of-the-art baggage scanning machine was installed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott will inaugurate the scanning machine at the airport, said Director CAA Shahid Qadir.

Talking exclusively with ARY, he said that passengers travelling to the UK will now benefit from the advanced capabilities of this state-of-the-art scanning machine, which will efficiently and comprehensively scan their baggage for enhanced security.