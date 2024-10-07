CAA to conduct comprehensive inspections on PIA aircraft

KARACHI: Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) Nader Shafi Dar has announced that all Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes will undergo thorough inspections, as efforts to lift the ban on flights to Europe intensify, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the arrival of the International Aviation Organization’s audit report, the European ban is expected to be lifted by November.

Shafi expressed optimism about the upcoming increase in commercial flights to Pakistan and highlighted Pakistan’s air safety measures as the best in the region, surpassing those of India.

In a related move, the CAA has issued new guidelines regarding Passenger Name Records (PNR).

Passengers will no longer be prevented from boarding due to discrepancies between their PNR at booking and travel time.

This decision follows multiple complaints from passengers who were previously denied boarding under such circumstances.