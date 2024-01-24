CAA to install latest luggage checking machines at airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is to install the latest luggage-checking machines at airports in Pakistan ahead of Hajj operations 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the CAA has begun its preparation for the Hajj 2024 operations. Passengers going to Saudi Arabia will be thoroughly checked.

Moreover, the latest state-of-the-art machines will be imported from Saudi Arabia for Pakistani airports to scan the luggage of the people going to KSA.

The sources said the latest machines would be handed over to the Air Security Force (ASF) in February 2024. The sources further said the older baggage machines would be replaced gradually.

Earlier, the Director General Civil Aviation revealed that even the latest machines installed at the airports in Pakistan cannot detect ice – Crystal methamphetamine – drugs.

According to the details, Senator Hidayatullah chaired a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, where the DG Civil Aviation disclosed that unfortunately, even the latest machines cannot detect ice drugs.