CAA undergoes structural changes

KARACHI: The most important posts of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been abolished in the new organizational structure, ARY News reported on Monday.

Posts of Additional Director Public Relations, Additional Director Public Relations and others have been abolished in the new structural changes.

According to the details, a new organizational structure of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been prepared, in which the most important posts have been abolished. In this regard, the Director HR has issued a notification on the direction of DGCAA.

The most important positions in the new CAA organizational structure are the Additional Director General and the Additional Director of Public Relations, while a number of departments have also been removed from the new CAA organizational structure.

The notification said that positions of airport managers have been separated from the new Civil Aviation Authority structure while licensing, aerodynamics, flight standards, aerospace and aerodrome will remain part of the new organizational structure.

According to the notification, the aeromedical fields have been included in the new organizational structure of the CAA.

It may be recalled that earlier the Civil Aviation Authority was divided into two parts, under which regulatory and airport services were divided into two separate areas.

According to DG Civil Aviation Authority Khaqan Murtaza, the distribution will improve the performance of the company, the number of staff in the regulator will be around 350 and their capabilities will be tested on the basis of performance.

