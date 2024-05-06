CAA unions oppose outsourcing of Pakistan airports

KARACHI: The Employee Unions of the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA) on Monday voiced strong opposition to the decision regarding outsourcing of Pakistan airports, ARY News reported.

A meeting was held at the CAA headquarters regarding the outsourcing of airports in which the CAA unions openly opposed the airports outsourcing initiative.

Sources revealed that CAA union representatives openly expressed their dissent during the meeting, signaling a unified front against the outsourcing plans. International Finance Corporation (IFC) officials, present at the meeting, posed queries to the union representatives regarding their stance on the matter.

In response, union officials affirmed their longstanding opposition to the outsourcing proposal, dating back to its inception in 2016. They highlighted the detrimental impact such a move would have on the country’s interests and the integrity of the institution.

Union office bearers, alongside International Finance Corporation officials and the Director HRCAA, actively participated in the deliberations.

The meeting served as a platform for robust discourse on the contentious issue, with the unions reiterating their resolve to resist any attempts to outsource airports, safeguarding the interests of both the nation and the institution.