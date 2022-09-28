Cabinet allows import of 300,000MT urea for Rabi season

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to import 300,000 metric tonnes of urea on a government-to-government basis for the upcoming Rabi season.

The federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, gave this approval on the recommendations of the Ministry of Industrial Production.

The cabinet also approved constitution of a steering committee, comprising all the relevant federal ministries, provincial governments, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir under Living Indus Initiative.

It emphasized on including the initiative in the curriculum of schools and colleges to create awareness at the grass root level.

Under the Living Indus Initiative, the proposed measures will ensure the construction of infrastructure and Adaptation for future protection of natural resources and economic activities associated with the River Indus and its tributaries from climate change.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated BISP for distributing fifty billion rupees amongst two million flood-affected families.

He also directed the Sindh government, and other concerned agencies to evolve a comprehensive strategy and to take practical steps dewatering of inundated districts of the province.

In this regard, the cabinet was informed about provision of additional water pumps by France.

Comments