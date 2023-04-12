Cabinet approves law for Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday formally approved to establish the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA), ARY News reported.

Provincial cabinet in a session granted approval of a draft of the law for establishing the provincial electric power regulatory authority.

“It is a historic decision of the Sindh government,” provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said in a statement. “With this decision we could supply cheaper electricity to the people of our province,” Wahab said in a statement.

“The government will get pass the law governing the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority, from the Sindh Assembly,” he said.

According to the draft of the law, Sindh will distribute the electricity, which will be generated in the province.

Provincial energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh, had floated the idea in February last year, about setting up the authority at the provincial level like the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

“The constitution allows the province to establish a power regulatory authority,” energy minister said. “This authority is needed to move the energy projects forward.”

Provincial cabinet had constituted a committee of the law and energy departments to prepare a legislative bill of the authority in view of the constitutional, legal and technical aspects of the issue.

Comments