Cabinet approves major military law changes, new court bill

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet meeting on Thursday approved amendments in six laws in view of the 27th Amendment, and it also gave its nod to amendments in all three services acts, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over an important Federal Cabinet meeting after the approval of the 27th Amendment in both houses of the Parliament, the Senate and the National Assembly.

The Cabinet approved the amendments in all three services acts in view of the amendment to Article 243. Under the amendment, the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet will be given legal protection.

Legislation for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Services has also been approved in the vital Cabinet meeting. The meeting decided that legislation will also be conducted for the creation of the post of Commander of the National Strategic Command.

Sources said that the Cabinet also gave a green signal to bring a bill for new legislation for the Federal Constitutional Court. The bills will be presented in the National Assembly a short while after approval in the Cabinet, the sources added. Later, the bill will be tabled in the upper house of the Parliament on Friday after approval from the NA.

Before the start of the Federal Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister met with each Federal Minister separately and expressed gratitude over the approval of the 27th Amendment. Additionally, all the ministers welcomed the PM by standing up from their seats as he entered the meeting place.

Moreover, the press release has been released after the end of the Federal Cabinet meeting. According to the press release, major decisions were taken to harmonize the respective laws as per the 27th Amendment. This included the approval of the Pakistan Army Act, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act, and Pakistan Navy Act.

The amendments aimed at harmonizing the laws related to the Pakistan army with the 27th Amendment. Based on the amendments which have been made in Article 243, essential legislation has been made. Under the legislation, the tenure of Chief of Defense Force is also included. The post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will be abolished after the end of the current tenure of the existing CJCSC. The ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet are also included in the amendment. The amendments have been suggested in the respective laws keeping in view modern war requirements.

The Cabinet also approved the draft of the Federal Constitutional Court Act 2025. Moreover, the Cabinet also endorsed the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on November 7.