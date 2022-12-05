Cabinet approves resignations of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Monday approved the resignations of Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed and Lieutenant-General Azhar Abbas, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Federal Cabinet approved resignations of Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed and Lieutenant-General Azhar Abbas through circulation following the appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The summary stated that the retirement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will be effective from December 10, 2022, while the retirement of Lt Gen Azhar Abbas will be effective immediately.

Faiz was among the six senior-most generals whose name was included by General Headquarters (GHQ) in the list of potential candidates for the two top military offices – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC), sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The names were finalised following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on November 29.

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly appointed 17th Army Chief General Asim Munir.

