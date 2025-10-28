Cabinet choice is CM Afridi’s alone, PTI founding chairman tells sister Uzma

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, said on Tuesday that Imran Khan has delivered a message to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sohail Afridi, that his cabinet or team should be selected according to his will and choice.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting the incarcerated premier, Uzma Khan said that her brother, Imran Khan, gave the message to the KP CM: “He has complete freedom to select his cabinet and team as per his will and choice.”

Uzma Khan apprised that the founding chairman has not given any names himself for the KP cabinet.

She said that her brother repeatedly and emphatically said that messages for the Chief Minister KP would only be delivered through the PTI secretary general, Salman Akram Raja.

She further apprised that Imran Khan asked today why a notification for Mehmood Khan Achakzai as an opposition leader in the National Assembly was not issued.

Uzma Khan also clarified through her brother’s message that he did not order the removal of Ahmed Chatha and Bilal Aijaz from their posts.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sohail Afridi has criticized the authorities for denying him permission to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan despite clear court directives, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Sohail Afridi said, “Even after court orders, I have not been allowed to meet the PTI founder. We are now filing a contempt of court petition.”

He emphasized that meeting the party founder is his constitutional and legal right, stating, “I am the nominee of the PTI founder and the elected representative of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Shail Afridi added that he seeks guidance from Imran Khan before finalizing his provincial cabinet. “Once I meet him, I will proceed to form the cabinet,” the KP chief minister said.

It is pertinent to mention that Sohail Afridi has postponed the formation of the provincial cabinet until his meeting with Imran Khan. Sources added that the decision regarding the new cabinet will be finalized after consultations between the chief minister and the PTI founder.

Several members of the previous cabinet are likely to be retained in the new setup, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the proposal for an Advisory Council to oversee administrative affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been shelved for now. The idea, presented by Salman Akram Raja to the PTI founder, was reportedly rejected by Imran Khan, who emphasized that the chief minister should be allowed to work independently.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Sohail Afridi returned from Adiala Jail without meeting Imran Khan, saying that despite prior intimation, no clearance was granted by the Punjab and federal authorities.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Sohail Afridi said he had formally informed both the Punjab and federal governments about his planned visit but received no response. “The Prime Minister congratulated me and said he would check and get back, but I received no answer,” he noted.

Afridi reiterated that his visit was intended to seek guidance from the PTI founder regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet. “The KP cabinet will be formed in consultation with the PTI founder,” he asserted.