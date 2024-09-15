Cabinet Division to estimate value of Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has decided to estimate the value of gifts received in the Toshakhana, ARY News reported.

As per details, the division has invited bids from private appraisers by September 30 to evaluate the value of various categories of gifts, including jewelry, watches, carpets, and other items.

The aim is to determine the actual value of these gifts, and the selected appraisers will be tasked with assessing their value.

The Cabinet Division will enter into an agreement with the successful bidders, who will be paid a fee for their services.

What is Toshakhana?

Toshakhana is department or repository under the Government of Pakistan’s Cabinet Division that is responsible for maintaining and managing gifts received by government officials, particularly the President and Prime Minister, from foreign dignitaries or other sources.

The Toshakhana department was established in 1974, and its primary purpose is to preserve and showcase the valuable gifts received by Pakistani leaders as a symbol of national pride and friendship. The gifts can range from jewelry, decorative items, and artwork to vehicles and other valuable artifacts.