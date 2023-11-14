Cabinet forms ministerial committee over enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: A federal cabinet committee headed by the Interior Minister has been constituted to review the cases of enforced disappearances, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The committee has been constituted with regard to missing persons cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A ministerial committee comprises of three members has been notified and the law ministry officials produced the notification to the high court.

The committee headed by the interior minister also included the law and defence ministers.

According to the official notification, the federal cabinet had approved constitution of a three-member committee on November 07.

The ministerial committee will review the cases of enforced disappearances, the notification read.

The cabinet committee could get assistance from human rights organizations in the matter, the government has notified.