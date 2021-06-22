Cabinet gives go-ahead to import of 1m tonne wheat

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave a go-ahead to the import of one million tonnes of wheat to meet rising demand of the commodity in the country.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the cabinet in today’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the approval to import more wheat was given due to the ballooning population.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said the meeting approved the appointment of Aslam Khan as the chairman of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). It deferred its decision on issuance of prohibited arms licences and appointment of the CEO of the Sukkur Electric Power Company, he added.

Besides, Fawad said the cabinet approved the draft Public Property Encroachment Bill 2021 and appointment of the executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

He said the government will bring in a new law to remove encroachments from its pricey properties.

The information minister claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) proposal to convene an all-parties conference on electoral reforms is a conspiracy to weaken Parliament.

He was of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cannot question laws made by Parliament as its sole role is to implement them. It is up to the Supreme Court to determine whether a law is in contravention of the Constitution or not, he added.