Cabinet to decide on hike in medicine prices Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss an 11-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet meeting will be held at PM House at 12:00 to review the country’s political and economic situation.

According to the 11-point agenda, the federal cabinet will decide about the hike in the prices of 37 medicines. The cabinet will also give approval for the appointment of the chief statistics bureau.

The other items include the appointment of member finance for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), decision on given additional charge of Indus Water Commissioner, the appointment of National Commission Status Women Islamabad member, and approval of decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Last year in October, the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) had increased prices of 253 medicines up to 22 to 35 percent.

On September 24, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the recent hike in prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was ‘inevitable’ to ensure availability of the medicines.