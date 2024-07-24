Cabinet likely to decide about ban on PTI today: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry has said that the federal cabinet will likely decide about ban on the PTI today, ARY News reported.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif standing on the wrong side of the hitory,” former federal minister said. “Those siding with them would not meet the glances,” he said.

He said that the country passing through political and economic instability. “Now the government is creating judicial instability,” former minister said.

He said a situation of anarchy is being created. “It is the begining, people would face more hardships,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Former PTI leader said, “digital terrorism is being committed by the people from outside, not by the PTI”. “They want to instigate fighting while sitting abroad, everyone must stay away from them,” he added.