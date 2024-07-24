web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cabinet likely to decide about ban on PTI today: Fawad Chaudhry

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry has said that the federal cabinet will likely decide about ban on the PTI today, ARY News reported.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif standing on the wrong side of the hitory,” former federal minister said. “Those siding with them would not meet the glances,” he said.

He said that the country passing through political and economic instability. “Now the government is creating judicial instability,” former minister said.

He said a situation of anarchy is being created. “It is the begining, people would face more hardships,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Former PTI leader said, “digital terrorism is being committed by the people from outside, not by the PTI”. “They want to instigate fighting while sitting abroad, everyone must stay away from them,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.