Cabinet meeting summoned on wheat import scandal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday in which the members would be briefed on the wheat import scandal, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting mainly focusing on the wheat import scandal. The sources privy to the development said that the cabinet members will be briefed on the ongoing situation and investigation related to the matter.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am, will also discuss the country’s economic situation.

What is wheat scandal?

Pakistan’s wheat sector has been embroiled in a fresh controversy, with the recent import of 3.4 million metric tons of wheat by the caretaker government sparking widespread outrage and allegations of corruption. Despite a surplus of wheat in the country, the import deal has led to a staggering loss of over Rs300 billion to the national exchequer, raising questions about the government’s decision-making process and accountability.

The crisis has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s farming community, with wheat farmers facing significant losses due to the government’s decision to import wheat at a higher price than the prevailing market rate. The move has led to a glut of wheat in the market, causing prices to plummet and leaving farmers struggling to sell their produce at a fair price.

The opposition and farming communities have slammed the government’s decision, terming it a “wheat scam” and demanding an immediate inquiry into the matter. The government’s insistence on importing wheat despite a domestic surplus has raised suspicions of corruption and cronyism, with many questioning whose interests the government is serving.

An inquiry committee has been established to investigate the scandal and fix responsibility, but the government’s credibility is at stake. The public demands transparency and accountability, and the government must act swiftly to address the concerns of the farming community and the nation at large.

The Pakistan wheat import scandal is a stark reminder of the need for good governance, transparency, and accountability in decision-making processes. The government must take concrete steps to address the crisis and ensure that such fiascos are not repeated in the future.