Cabinet mulls over monetization policy of free electricity to Govt servants

ISLAMABAD: A federal cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar considering over the monetization policy of free electricity for the government employees, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Power Division given a detailed briefing on free electricity units to in-service and retired government employees.

The cabinet was briefed that the Wapda, distribution companies, generation companies’ officers and employees being given free electricity units.

Moreover, the NTDC and PITC officers and employees also being given free electricity units, according to the briefing.

Various proposals and recommendations were presented for providing relief to domestic and commercial power consumers in the cabinet meeting, sources said.

People across Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity bills seeking relief from the government.

The protesting masses demanding that the government should end provision of free electricity to the public servants, Wapda and employees of distribution companies, generation companies as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

The issue of amending the NADRA rules will also be presented in the cabinet session.

A briefing will also be given to the cabinet with regard to outsourcing of the Islamabad airport.