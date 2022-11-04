Cabinet okays import of Russian wheat

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia on a government-to-government (G2G) basis, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet approved import of Russian wheat through a circulation summary.

According to sources, the government would import 300,000 MT of specified milling wheat at $372/MT for the shipment period from November 1 to January 15, 2023.

Also Read: TCP opens import tender for 300,000 tonnes of wheat

The development comes days after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the summary for the purchase of 300,000 MT of wheat from Russia on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.

The ECC meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.

Comments