Cabinet okays legislation against CJP’s suo motu authority

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to legislate against the suo motu authority of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the power to constitute a bench, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which political and economic issues came under discussion.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet decided to legislate on the CJPs suo motu authority and power to constitute a bench. The meeting also approved the withdrawal of reference from the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet removed Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Rai Tahir from the post and appointed him as the National Counter-Terrorism Coordinator.

The cabinet appointed Mohsin Butt – a BPS 22 officer of the police service – as new DG FIA. The meeting also decided to discuss the judicial powers in the National Assembly, while the Prime Minister has directed all the ministers to ensure attendance in the House.

The decision came after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the government’s petition for formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election.

Later, the three-member bench of the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

