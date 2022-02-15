Cabinet okays separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the formulation of a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis, this was announced by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

While briefing media about decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Fawad Chaudhry said the government had decided to set up a separate judicial system for Pakistani expats to ensure summary trials.

“Under this system, summary trials would be held for the cases of overseas Pakistanis,” he said and added that a similar judicial system will also be established in other provinces where PTI is in power including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On FBR tax collection, Fawad Chaudhry said the tax collection body could not recover over Rs3 trillion revenue due to several stay orders.

“Cabinet has tasked law ministry to take up this matter with the CJP and the chief justices of high courts,” Fawad said and expressed hope that the top court will resolve this matter soon.

The information minister said that the federal cabinet also called for enacting stringent laws against the use of filthy language and hate speech on social media.

While talking about the cabinet agenda, Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting approved the country’s first-ever Digital Cloud Policy, the export of 34,500 metric tons of Mung beans to Afghanistan under the World Food Programme.

He said the cabinet approved also reducing prices of Remdesivir injection from Rs3967 to Rs2308 for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Pakistan has now become a major exporter of Covid related material, including Remdesivir injection,” he added.

He went on to say that the federal cabinet also approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries of civil armed forces and a disparity allowance for the employees of the federal government from grade 1-19.

Cabinet also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for PTI’s victory in recently held re-polling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.

