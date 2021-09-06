Cabinet likely to approve voluntary severance package for PMC employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss 15-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet meeting will be held at PM House at 12:00 to review the country’s political and economic situation.

According to the cabinet agenda, the meeting will give approval for the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Expo centers. The cabinet will give one-time permission to import 2 crane trucks for the wind power project.

Legislation related to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is also on the cabinet agenda while the Interior Ministry will give a briefing on the upcoming visit of the New Zealand cricket team to Pakistan.

The federal cabinet will also approve the nomination of members of the National Council of Medicine.

According to the 15-point agenda, the meeting will give approval of voluntary severance package for PMC employees while approval of the ‘Golden Handshake Scheme’ for employees was also a part of the agenda.

The other items include the approval of decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics.