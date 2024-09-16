web analytics
Monday, September 16, 2024
Cabinet yet to consider over constitutional amend draft: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarar has said that the constitutional amendment’s draft has yet to be presented in the cabinet, ARY News reported on Monday.

“It is our job to present the law and opposition’s work to critically discuss it,” talking in the house, federal law minister said while discussing a set of amendments to the Constitution.

“Did you forget the references filed against Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Qazi Faez Isa,” minister asked.

Law minister said he will also table 90 amendments in the criminal procedure code. “I challenge Asad Qaiser, I will be responsible if any bar council rejects this bill,” Tarar said.

He said more than 61,000 cases have been pending in court, provide timely justice to plaintiff. “The Commission has been empowered to regulate the high courts,” he said.

“Showing the door to a judge who doesn’t perform his duty, is it against the freedom of judiciary,” he questioned.

“We have tried to create consensus,” law minister added.

