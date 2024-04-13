Cable car accident kills one in Turkey

One person was killed and 10 others injured in Turkey’s province of Antalya when a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, prompting a massive operation that rescued a further 174 passengers, Turkish officials said on Saturday.

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation and ordered the detention of 13 people in relation to the incident, including officials from the private company running the cable car, Justice Minister Tunc Yilmaz told reporters.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media platform X, 10 helicopters and more than 607 rescue workers were involved in rescue efforts that lasted 23 hours after 24 cabins were stranded in the air on Friday.

A video released by the interior ministry showed rescue personnel tied to safety ropes climbing into cabins.

According to the information on its website, the cable car has 36 cabins with a capacity of six people each, and it takes an average of nine minutes to go uphill to the Tunektepe facility with panoramic views of the city of Antalya.

The cable car company could not be reached for comment.