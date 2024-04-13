27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cable car accident kills one in Turkey

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

One person was killed and 10 others injured in Turkey’s province of Antalya when a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, prompting a massive operation that rescued a further 174 passengers, Turkish officials said on Saturday.

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation and ordered the detention of 13 people in relation to the incident, including officials from the private company running the cable car, Justice Minister Tunc Yilmaz told reporters.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media platform X, 10 helicopters and more than 607 rescue workers were involved in rescue efforts that lasted 23 hours after 24 cabins were stranded in the air on Friday.

A video released by the interior ministry showed rescue personnel tied to safety ropes climbing into cabins.

According to the information on its website, the cable car has 36 cabins with a capacity of six people each, and it takes an average of nine minutes to go uphill to the Tunektepe facility with panoramic views of the city of Antalya.

The cable car company could not be reached for comment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.