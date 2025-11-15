CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 15, 2025

Karachi/Toronto: November 15, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has slipped to 200.22 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down from 200.71 PKR on October 25.

This latest decline continues a period of gentle fluctuations, with recent rates including 200.84 PKR on October 11, 201.61 PKR on October 4, 201.86 PKR on September 27, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 200.22 PKR to an average of 201.2142, reflecting a -0.24% drop today.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by factors such as interest rate movements, inflation trends, and global trade dynamics. Canada’s economy, supported by its robust natural resource sector including oil and timber, usually keeps the CAD steady, but today’s dip to 200.22 PKR might suggest minor market corrections. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR continues to face challenges from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, contributing to the currency pair’s volatility. For the latest updates, tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are excellent resources.

The decline to 200.22 PKR makes Canadian goods, such as machinery or agricultural products, slightly more affordable for Pakistani importers, potentially boosting trade opportunities. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances may see a small decrease in PKR value, affecting their families’ purchasing power at home. Businesses and investors involved in Canada-Pakistan transactions should keep this trend in mind, as it could influence financial planning. Platforms like Wise provide real-time CAD to PKR rates to stay ahead.

Recent CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 200.22 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 201.8754. This week, the rate peaked at 200.71 PKR on October 25 before today’s slight drop, marking a -0.24% change. These shifts highlight the importance of staying informed with forex updates, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in trade between Canada and Pakistan. Historical data from reliable sources can offer valuable insights for planning.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), affectionately called the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its stability is tied to the country’s resource-driven economy and sound financial policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often contends with domestic economic challenges and global market changes. Whether you’re sending remittances, traveling, or investing, understanding these currencies is essential for navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.

