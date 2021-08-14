Saturday, August 14, 2021
WATCH: Driver ignores signs, plunges expensive car into huge sinkhole

A driver plunged his car into a large sinkhole in US’ Maryland after driving around cones and barriers that were set up to protect a work site following a water leak.

According to Prince George’s County police, the incident happened along South Osborne Road and Crain Highway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after he managed to escape from the car that became submerged in water during the incident, according to officials.

WSCC officials said part of the road had been closed off while a work crew repaired a 30-inch water main break in the area.

The driver apparently went through the closed-off area and drove into the sinkhole, completely submerging the vehicle in the water-filled hole, they added.

Luis Maya, a spokesman for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), said that the car had been removed from the sinkhole around 4:40 pm.

“The vehicle is out! Still, some water to pump out of the hole before crews can begin the repairs to the water main. Long day and a long night of repairs ahead,” WSCC tweeted, before posting a warning to other residents.

The sinkhole was between 8- to 12-feet wide.

Sinkholes, which are found all over the world, can form gradually or appear very suddenly, making them extremely dangerous.

