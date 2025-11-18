Calamitous rains claim 631 lives in KP this year: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Calamitous rains claimed 631 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in first nine months of current year, PDMA said in its report.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its report on losses of life and property in the province shared that 631 people died and 429 injured in rain-related incidents this year until September.

In fatal incidents 202 men, 190 women and 239 children died in rainfall and flooding in KP, while 207 men, 86 women and 145 children were injured.

Meanwhile, 7,153 livestock also perished in flooding and rain disasters in province, according to the PDMA report.

In various districts of KP 3,798 homes were damaged. Rainfall thoroughly damaged 1,089 homes, while 2,700 homes were partly damaged in rain and floods.

Moreover, 796 school buildings were also damaged, 166 thoroughly wrecked buildings and 593 partly damaged school premises, according to the report released by the provincial authority.

Widespread rains, cloudbursts and flashfloods wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during monsoon season this year.