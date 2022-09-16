Calf cries beside body of his dead owner, video goes viral

A heartbreaking video showing a buffalo calf saying goodbye to his deceased owner and crying beside the body is going viral.

The heartbreaking moment took place in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand where the animal’s owner passed away and his body was moved to shamshan ghat (cemetery) for the last rites.

As the deceased’s family and friends mourned his death, the animal arrived at the scene and came to say goodbye to his caretaker.

The people, who witnessed the calf searching for the body, made a way for the buffalo so that it could find the dead body and avoid getting hit at the same time.

Many men at the funeral bellowed at others so that the path gets clear for the men. It dashed towards the dead body which was in the middle and started crying.

A man was saying, “Ro raha hai (He’s crying)”.

The people allowed the animal to say a proper goodbye. A man, who was crying over the cattle owner’s demise, got even more emotional by looking at the scene.

