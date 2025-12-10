California mom charged with murder after toddler dies in hot car during spa visit

A California mom is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving her two young sons behind in a car for more than two hours to get lip injections, resulting in the death of the 1-year-old.

Maya Hernandez, 20, has been accused by prosecutors of prioritizing her own vanity over the safety of her children. On June 29, Hernandez allegedly left her 1-year-old son, Amillio Gutierrez, and her 2-year-old son, Mateo, in her car in a parking lot in Bakersfield while she spent two and a half hours inside a med spa.

Hernandez spent only 20 minutes on the procedure but reportedly lingered inside afterward to socialize. Although she had received offers from employees and friends to look after the children, Prosecutor Stephanie Taconi noted that Hernandez chose to leave them in the vehicle.

When she finally returned around 4:33 p.m., the outside temperature had reached 101°F (38°C). Police estimated the car’s internal temperature was as high as 116°F (46°C). Tragically, Amillio was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital; his body temperature was recorded at 107.2°F. His brother, Mateo, survived the incident.

Hernandez’s defense attorney, Teryl Wakeman, argued the tragedy was a “terrible mistake,” stating that Hernandez had left the car running with the air conditioner set to 60 degrees, along with snacks and a phone for the children. However, the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, is designed to automatically shut off after one hour of inactivity.

Hernandez has admitted to charges of manslaughter and child cruelty but has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.