Activision clears the air on Black Ops 6 hiding player level icons

Activision has addressed the players’ complaints that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was hiding the levels of users who weren’t in their party in season 4.

This sparked speculation over whether the change was intentional—possibly to prevent players from quitting lobbies when facing higher-ranked opponents—or simply a bug.

Activision has responded to the concerns by making a statement on social media.

“We’re investigating a bug where Player Levels and Level Icons may not appear for matchmade players in the Lobby list,” the post reads, alongside a link to the game’s Trello board.

❗️ Call of Duty #BlackOps6 | Call of Duty #Warzone We’re investigating an bug where Player Levels and Level Icons may not appear for matchmade players in the Lobby list. Details: https://t.co/iuAAmbXIQx — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) May 30, 2025

On the Trello board, a follow-up message thanks the players for reporting the issue and confirms that the team is “actively investigating.”

This level display issue is one of several being tracked in season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Other known problems include incorrect platform icons, placeholder graphics in loadout menus, and AI enemies—like manglers—getting stuck walking into walls after spawning.

Read more: Ana de Armas joins Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

It is worth noting here that Activision has announced a crossover with Ana de Armas’s upcoming ‘Ballerina’ film in season 4.

The crossover was confirmed in a post on X, showing Ana de Armas as the titular character in a sparkling red dress she’s seen wearing in the film’s trailers.

“New contract just dropped. Deploying from the World of Wick, Ana de Armas as @BallerinaMovie’s Eve Macarro joins the fight in Call of Duty for Season 04,” the post read.

The Ana de Armas skin will release in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on June 5.