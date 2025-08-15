Activision teases Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 villain

Activision has teased the return of Raul Menendez as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 villain in an easter egg in Warzone.

Set to be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the upcoming title, the 22nd entry in the Call of Duty franchise, will serve as a direct sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2.

With confirmation of it being a direct sequel to the 2012 title, fans should expect the return of iconic characters in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Reports have suggested that iconic characters, such as David Mason, will make a return apart from Raul Menendez as the villain in the upcoming entry.

Activision has now added a new teaser to Warzone featuring the character.

In the game, a TV Station on Verdansk shows Menendez addressing the public, saying, “My name is Raul Menendez. As you can see, I am alive and well. 2025 was just the beginning. A necessary first step. Once again, you shall know fear.”

New Raul Menendez Teaser for Black Ops 7 added to Call of Duty: Warzone pic.twitter.com/ahovDAw8mF — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2025

Fans were left speculating how Treyarch would bring back the iconic character given that David Mason kills him towards the end of Black Ops 2.

Despite multiple endings, fans had been suggesting that Mason killing Menendez was the official end of the story.

It would be exciting to see how Treyarch brings back Raul Menendez as the villain.

It is worth mentioning here that Activision teased Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in a trailer earlier this year during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Activision is set to share more details on Black Ops 7 on August 19, as it has announced that game will be a part of Gamescom Opening Night Live.