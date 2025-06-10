Call of Duty developer reveals key update on Nintendo Switch release

Activision has revealed that it is working with Nintendo to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the Switch gaming console.

The two companies signed an agreement in 2023 to bring the first-person shooter franchise to Nintendo Switch gamers “the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity.”

While Activision did not mention Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch platform in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 announcement, it has confirmed its collaboration with the Kyoto-based company to bring the game to the gaming console.

However, there was no clarification given about whether the franchise would be released on Switch or its sequel gaming console, which recently hit the shelves.

“We’re committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready,” a spokesperson for Activision said in a statement issued to a foreign media outlet.

Reports said that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on Nintendo Switch was unlikely, however, Activision might launch the game on Switch 2.

Read more: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 teaser trailer confirms new cast

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 is set for a release later this year.

The game will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Xbox PC, Battle.net, and Steam.

According to the official synopsis, “In ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7,’ Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending ‘Black Ops’ ever. Developed as the next evolution of ‘Black Ops,’ this is the first-ever consecutive release within the series, set more than 40 years after the events of ‘Black Ops 6.’ The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of ‘Black Ops 2’ and ‘Black Ops 6.’ Wielding cutting-edge technology, David Mason and his team must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”