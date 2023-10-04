Call of Duty: Fans frustrated by new ‘Invisible’ skin

HIGHLIGHTS

Call of Duty – Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 introduces new skins after which some of the players show frustration as the Nova’s new skin called Gaia is difficult to observe while playing.

Some of the certain skins in the game – like Roze and the recent Gaia skin – due to their low visibility granted some players an upper hand, especially in the darker areas of the map.

The “Carry Forward” announcement from Activision concerned many players as the system will allow the players to bring their unlocked skins with them into the next game, Modern Warfare 3.

The live service experience game – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – continues to add new features for players, through bundles within the in-game store or as part of a seasonal battle pass.

The recently launched season 6 for Modern Warfare 2 featured the game with a more Halloween style mood while also adding in the popular comic character Spawn alongside Skeletor, Ash Williams, and a host of others.

Activision – an American video game publisher – made so many new skins and operators, not all of them have been resonated with players.

In fact, there are several examples of cosmetics that have given players an unfair advantage over their lower visibility particularly in the darker areas of the map.

The most widely known example of a skin – giving players an unfair edge is with the operator know as Roze in the official Call of Duty: Warzone having an alternate skin that was almost entirely black, making it nearly impossible to spot in the low light areas.

Regrettably, over the years, several skins have continued to appear with a visibility problem, with the most recent one from Season 6 already establishing problems for the players.

A Reddit user on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 subReddit, posted a short game clip, showing how the latest skin is causing issues in both the multiplayer and Warzone.

The clip shows that the player is taken by surprise several times by a player wearing Nova’s recently launched skin called Gaia.

The skins transforms Nova into a skinny version of the Marvel character Groot, however, the video clip shows how challenging it is to spot from a distance as the subdued color tones that helps it to blend in with the surroundings, allowing an upper hand to the wearer to get the other players off guard.

In the comment section of the subReddit, many players got surprised by the footage, calling the situation a standard in the Call of Duty, while few other shows concern that this issue is going to carry over into the next game – Modern Warfare 3.

Activision recently revealed that a new system “Carry Forward” is launched in Modern Warfare 3 where the players can take their unlocked arms, camo, attachment, operators and cosmetic skins with them from Modern Warfare 2.

The announcement means that the problematic skins in Modern Warfare 2 like Gaia will also be available on the launch of the Modern Warfare 3.

The players shows optimism and hope that before launching the next game, the video came publisher will sort this issue.

The skin – Roze – is not the only skin that troubles the players.

During a special Festive Fervor event, the players had the opportunity to face off against Krampus – who targeted the players camping or not actively pursuing the objective.

While the feature itself was already subject of controversy, a disruptive bug which cause all sorts of chaos by rendering Krampus completely visible to Call of Duty: Warzone players who could hear the sound it made but would suddenly find themselves taking damage and go down.

Fortunately, a beast did get a nerf, but it didn’t significantly alter players’ minds on the event overall.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.