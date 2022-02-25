New Call of Duty game being delayed: sources

The Call of Duty fans might have to have to wait a bit longer for the next instalment as Bloomberg sources claimed of gaming company Activision delaying its release.

A report by Engadget mentioned Call of Duty: Vanguard did not meet its sales target. Moreover, the companies are questioning the pace of their projects’ releases.

They are wondering if the increase in the demand of the upcoming title had a negative impact due to the Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s free-to-play option is reportedly under the radar as the executives are wondering if making online purchases is making it more preferred than the other.

The report mentioned that the company is working on those projects that would compensate for the delay.

They could be online free-to-play projects and new content for the flagship Call of Duty game that is coming in late 2022.

Call of Duty: Vanguard captures horrors of second World War

The report mentioned that Treyarch is developing the delayed Call of Duty game and would assist in the offering as well. However, the delay is not linked with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.

There is no official word on the project’s cancellation by Activision as of yet.

It is pertinent to mention that the company has promised paid projects for 2022, 2023 and ahead.

