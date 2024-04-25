Call of Duty: MW3, Warzone to add additional maps, new weapons

The Season 3 reloaded update of Call of Duty (CoD) Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), Warzone, and Warzone Mobile is set to arrive on May 1.

The update will include a new weapon, additional multiplayer maps, more game modes, and a new Zombies story act, gaming website Gamespot reported on Thursday.

In a blog post, Call of Duty announced that Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update will be launched on May 1 at 9 am PT (GMT 5 pm) across all platforms.

“The vast amount of action brought by the gigantic Season 3 update is set to keep on rolling with the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded content drop, bringing more Multiplayer maps and modes and the introduction of the next story mission, Dark Aether Rift, and more in Modern Warfare Zombies,” it said.

The update will add another gun with the BAL-27 assault rifle from 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Additionally, a couple of core 6v6 multiplayer maps will be added in the update along with new game modes including Escort and Minefield.

EMD Mine tactical equipment and the Enhanced Vision Goggles field upgrade will also be part of the content drop to equip for custom loadouts.

The upcoming update will also include a new story mission, the third Dark Aether Rift quest, and more schematics to unlock while the season’s Warlord boss will be the Rainmaker.

In the Warzone, new variants of the map’s Resurgence mode will be added to Rebirth Island which was introduced in Season 3 launch.